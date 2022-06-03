PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY) Declares Dividend of $0.19

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1874 per share on Monday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of PT Aneka Tambang Tbk stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. PT Aneka Tambang Tbk has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average is $16.12.

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Company Profile

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk operates as a diversified mining and metals company in Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Nickel, Precious Metals and Refinery, and Bauxite and Alumina. It is involved in the exploration, excavation, processing, and marketing of alumina, nickel ore, ferronickel, gold, silver, bauxite, and coal.

