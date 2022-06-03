Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.63.

PUBGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered Publicis Groupe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($69.89) to €63.00 ($67.74) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Publicis Groupe from €77.00 ($82.80) to €78.00 ($83.87) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Publicis Groupe from €70.00 ($75.27) to €67.00 ($72.04) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:PUBGY opened at $13.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average of $16.01. Publicis Groupe has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Publicis Groupe SA provides communication, value chain, consulting, execution, and marketing and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

