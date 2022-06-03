PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Chairman Amar K. Goel Sells 1,736 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 1,736 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $34,772.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of PUBM stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.89. The company had a trading volume of 469,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,293. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.32. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $44.19.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 1,361.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,065,000 after purchasing an additional 311,531 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,216,000 after purchasing an additional 81,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 5,485.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 297,581 shares in the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About PubMatic (Get Rating)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PubMatic (PUBM)
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.