PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Chairman Amar K. Goel Sells 1,736 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 1,736 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $34,772.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PUBM stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.89. The company had a trading volume of 469,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,293. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.32. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $44.19.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 1,361.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,065,000 after purchasing an additional 311,531 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,216,000 after purchasing an additional 81,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 5,485.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 297,581 shares in the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

