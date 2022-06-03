Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) General Counsel Sells $19,223.25 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2022

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNGGet Rating) General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $19,223.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,311 shares in the company, valued at $835,913.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ LUNG traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $18.50. 256,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,950. Pulmonx Co. has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 10.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.52. The stock has a market cap of $686.66 million, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.69.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNGGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 102.87% and a negative return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 4.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 107.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 40.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUNG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About Pulmonx (Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.