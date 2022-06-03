PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.53.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PVH shares. OTR Global downgraded PVH to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PVH from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

In other news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,369,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in PVH by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in PVH by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 66,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 20,627 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in PVH by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in PVH by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PVH opened at $72.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.37. PVH has a 52-week low of $60.35 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PVH will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.13%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

