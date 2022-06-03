PVH (NYSE:PVH) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.39% from the stock’s current price.

PVH has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.18.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $72.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.89 and its 200-day moving average is $89.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.07. PVH has a twelve month low of $60.35 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in PVH by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in PVH by 2,076.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

