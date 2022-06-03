PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Lowered to $83.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, OTR Global downgraded PVH to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.82.

Shares of PVH stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.54. 13,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,765. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31. PVH has a 1 year low of $60.35 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.89 and its 200 day moving average is $89.37.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 10.71%. PVH’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that PVH will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of PVH by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in PVH by 2,076.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in PVH in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

