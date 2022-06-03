Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Issued By William Blair

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) – William Blair reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Thermon Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 31st. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. William Blair also issued estimates for Thermon Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

THR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Thermon Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Thermon Group stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $516.96 million, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.34. Thermon Group has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $20.35.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Thermon Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 134.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 69.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermon Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.