Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Issued By National Bank Financial

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CAE in a report issued on Wednesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. CAE had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

NYSE CAE opened at $27.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.58. CAE has a 12-month low of $20.96 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CAE by 24.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,119,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,186,000 after purchasing an additional 219,309 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of CAE by 31.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,826 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CAE by 7.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,946,000 after purchasing an additional 706,627 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CAE by 153.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 965,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,823,000 after purchasing an additional 585,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

