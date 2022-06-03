Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Issued By William Blair

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 31st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.38. William Blair also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PLAY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $343.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 46.70% and a net margin of 8.33%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.19) EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $400,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,018.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Quartieri bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $226,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,798 shares of company stock valued at $538,161 in the last three months. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.