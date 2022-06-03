Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Lowered by Analyst

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for CAE in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS.
CAE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on CAE from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.00.
About CAE (Get Rating)
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.
Further Reading
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.