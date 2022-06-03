Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 31st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.38. William Blair also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 46.70%. The company had revenue of $343.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLAY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.18.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.47.

In related news, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $400,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,018.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Quartieri bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.28 per share, for a total transaction of $226,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,798 shares of company stock worth $538,161. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $612,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $906,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,799,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $2,701,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.