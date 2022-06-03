Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Etsy, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Etsy in a report issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Etsy’s FY2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.36 EPS.
Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.71 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. Etsy’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.
Shares of ETSY stock opened at $87.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.76. Etsy has a 1 year low of $68.40 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.
In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $86,813.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 171 shares in the company, valued at $22,664.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $1,510,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,122.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,525 shares of company stock valued at $8,853,475. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.
About Etsy
Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.
