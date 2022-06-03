Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Honda Motor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honda Motor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $25.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.02. Honda Motor has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter worth about $683,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter worth about $1,570,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 5.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter worth about $1,084,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

About Honda Motor (Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.