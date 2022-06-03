Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for RH (NYSE:RH) Decreased by Telsey Advisory Group

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for RH in a report released on Tuesday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.49 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.65. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q2 2023 earnings at $7.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $26.50 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush decreased their price target on RH to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered RH from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.72.

Shares of RH opened at $301.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. RH has a 52-week low of $236.29 and a 52-week high of $744.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.20.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.32. The company had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.76 million. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.89 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RH. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,764,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,345,000 after buying an additional 318,000 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,588,000 after buying an additional 313,268 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,179,000 after buying an additional 266,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth $165,770,000. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total value of $33,300.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,560.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total value of $4,369,648.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,763,499.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 466,896 shares of company stock worth $149,399,586. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

