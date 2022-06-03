Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Issued By B. Riley

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for TeraWulf in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 31st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TeraWulf’s FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TeraWulf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of WULF opened at $3.37 on Friday. TeraWulf has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $352.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93.

In other TeraWulf news, CEO Paul B. Prager purchased 317,259 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 654,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,083.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Revolve Capital Llc purchased 158,629 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $1,249,996.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,981,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,533,290.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,022,335 shares of company stock worth $7,793,926. 14.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the first quarter worth approximately $478,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About TeraWulf (Get Rating)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites. The company operates two bitcoin mining facility sites located in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc is based in Easton, Maryland.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.