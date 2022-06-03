Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tripadvisor in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the travel company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tripadvisor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRIP. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $25.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.27. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.42 and a beta of 1.36. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,347,046 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $417,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,384,653 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $254,511,000 after acquiring an additional 77,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,649,725 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $235,792,000 after acquiring an additional 83,457 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,998,914 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $135,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,724,663 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $101,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Company Profile (Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.