Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for ASGN Incorporated Lifted by William Blair (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ASGN in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.56. William Blair also issued estimates for ASGN’s FY2022 earnings at $6.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on ASGN in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on ASGN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered ASGN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on ASGN from $125.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.33.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $97.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.69 and its 200-day moving average is $114.45. ASGN has a one year low of $90.96 and a one year high of $131.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.20. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ASGN by 5.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ASGN by 2.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ASGN by 18.1% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ASGN by 119.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ASGN by 82.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN (Get Rating)

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.