Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Crane Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Crane in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.69. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Crane’s FY2022 earnings at $7.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CR has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $96.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.60 and its 200 day moving average is $101.48. Crane has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $114.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.68%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Crane by 96.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,215,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,205,000 after buying an additional 596,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,606,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 2,532.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 250,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 241,144 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,416,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 281.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,649,000 after purchasing an additional 140,703 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crane Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.