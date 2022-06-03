Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Raised by Analyst

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zillow Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.07). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zillow Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.91.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.89. Zillow Group has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $124.90.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,054,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1,235.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 787,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,020,000 after purchasing an additional 728,852 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 3,170.9% in the first quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 356,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,170,000 after acquiring an additional 345,126 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 1,445.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 326,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,763,000 after acquiring an additional 305,684 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 1,646.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 248,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after acquiring an additional 233,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $172,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,835.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $80,977.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,020.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,856 shares of company stock valued at $978,548. 18.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

