Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Nissan Motor in a report released on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nissan Motor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Nissan Motor stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Nissan Motor has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.31.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

