Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Toyota Motor Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Toyota Motor in a research report issued on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.23. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.94. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $69.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.20 billion.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.50.

NYSE TM opened at $170.24 on Friday. Toyota Motor has a one year low of $155.05 and a one year high of $213.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.27 and a 200 day moving average of $180.28. The company has a market capitalization of $237.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 3.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 57.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 23.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 87.8% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 10.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

