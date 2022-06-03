Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Conn’s in a report released on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conn’s’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Conn's alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conn’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Conn’s in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ CONN opened at $11.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $275.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.31. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $339.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.78 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONN. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Conn’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 53.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Conn’s in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.