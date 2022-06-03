Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Terran Orbital Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LLAP)

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Terran Orbital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.07). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terran Orbital’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Get Terran Orbital alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LLAP. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Terran Orbital in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Terran Orbital from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Terran Orbital stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42. Terran Orbital has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $12.69.

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLAP. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Terran Orbital during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Francisco Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Terran Orbital during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,097,000. Lockheed Martin Corp acquired a new stake in Terran Orbital during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,857,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Terran Orbital during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,181,000.

Terran Orbital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Terran Orbital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terran Orbital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.