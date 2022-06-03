Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Reduced by Analyst

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AmerisourceBergen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.50 EPS.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABC. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Argus increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $168.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.29.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $148.21 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $111.34 and a 52 week high of $167.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.76 and a 200 day moving average of $142.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock valued at $912,048,947. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

