Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for CarGurus, Inc. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for CarGurus in a report released on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CarGurus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on CarGurus to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. CarGurus has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $50.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in CarGurus by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 615.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 120,575 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth $19,867,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in CarGurus by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the third quarter valued at $638,000.

In other CarGurus news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $101,083.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,822 shares in the company, valued at $5,516,270.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $417,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 403,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,838,041.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,897 shares of company stock worth $617,716. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus (Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.