Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Increased by Analyst

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, June 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.18. Desjardins also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

LB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday. Cormark boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.36.

Shares of LB opened at C$42.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.53. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$36.54 and a 52 week high of C$45.29.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.22 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$257.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$254.10 million.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.