Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. Lowered by William Blair (NYSE:TMX)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) – William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Terminix Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. William Blair also issued estimates for Terminix Global’s FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Terminix Global had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terminix Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of TMX opened at $43.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day moving average of $43.04. Terminix Global has a one year low of $36.30 and a one year high of $53.33. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Terminix Global by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Terminix Global by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 459,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,950,000 after buying an additional 46,405 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in shares of Terminix Global by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 81,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 37,896 shares in the last quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Terminix Global by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 274,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,547,000 after buying an additional 129,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Terminix Global by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC now owns 137,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

