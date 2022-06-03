Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Yelp in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the local business review company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yelp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

NYSE YELP opened at $30.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.01. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.04 and a beta of 1.67.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.60 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $256,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,945 shares in the company, valued at $7,359,716.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $204,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,922,710 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 51,686 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 30,760 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,194 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,261,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,038 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 14,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 140,216 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 41,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

