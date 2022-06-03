Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) – B. Riley raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 122.62% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VSCO. Barclays cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $44.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a PE ratio of 7.23. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $38.48 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.00.

In related news, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $134,550.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $261,146.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,262 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

