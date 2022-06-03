Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Cardinal Health, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cardinal Health in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

CAH stock opened at $54.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.82. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,108,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,086,000 after buying an additional 17,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,482,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,691,000 after buying an additional 427,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

