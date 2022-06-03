Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Increased by Analyst

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Airbnb in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.28.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $121.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $77.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.54 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.76. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $103.74 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at about $2,602,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Airbnb by 63.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 12,577 shares during the period. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $48,513,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 729,934 shares of company stock valued at $117,205,850 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

