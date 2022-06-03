Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Donaldson Company, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Donaldson in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Donaldson’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

DCI has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

NYSE:DCI opened at $53.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $853.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.1% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 27,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 35.06%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

