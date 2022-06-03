Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Regency Centers Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Regency Centers in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.83% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

REG has been the subject of several other research reports. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.88.

REG stock opened at $67.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $61.48 and a 52-week high of $78.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 89.93%.

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $302,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

