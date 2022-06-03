Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $498.22 Million

Equities analysts expect Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $498.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Qiagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $489.10 million to $515.26 million. Qiagen posted sales of $567.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Qiagen.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $628.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.95 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qiagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.92.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $46.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $41.32 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in Qiagen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

