QNB Corp. Announces Dividend of $0.36 (OTCMKTS:QNBC)

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.
Shares of OTCMKTS QNBC opened at $32.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. QNB has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.13.
