QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

QNST has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Shares of QNST traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.04. 190,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,814. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.07 million, a PE ratio of 157.74 and a beta of 1.02.

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $150.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.51 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 1.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Simons bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,064.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in QuinStreet by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,370,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,265,000 after acquiring an additional 463,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in QuinStreet by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,527,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,915,000 after acquiring an additional 116,300 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in QuinStreet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,361,000 after acquiring an additional 88,557 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in QuinStreet by 41.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,763,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,055,000 after acquiring an additional 810,499 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in QuinStreet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,731,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,681,000 after acquiring an additional 265,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile (Get Rating)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.