Ralph Izzo Sells 9,883 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $673,032.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,158,405.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ralph Izzo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

On Monday, May 2nd, Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $681,432.85.

On Friday, April 1st, Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $696,158.52.

PEG stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.21. 46,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.95. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $58.96 and a one year high of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently -84.05%.

PEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.