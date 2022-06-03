Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RL. Cowen lowered their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush lowered Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.40.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $104.10 on Friday. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $86.55 and a 1 year high of $135.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.48.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 9.65%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 127.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

