Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $814.89 Million

Equities research analysts expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) to report sales of $814.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $825.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $798.74 million. Realty Income reported sales of $464.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year sales of $3.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in O. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,434,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,212 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,809,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,159,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,798 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,005,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,218,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Realty Income by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,403,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,317,528,000 after buying an additional 1,099,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $68.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 67.10, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $62.74 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.83.

The company also recently disclosed a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 290.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

