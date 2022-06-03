Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Albemarle (ALB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) recently:

6/2/2022 – Albemarle was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $300.00.

5/24/2022 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $215.00 to $217.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $285.00 to $320.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $290.00 to $320.00.

5/24/2022 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $300.00 to $314.00.

5/16/2022 – Albemarle had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Albemarle was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $215.00.

5/10/2022 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $276.00 to $300.00.

5/6/2022 – Albemarle was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/6/2022 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $275.00 to $300.00.

5/6/2022 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $307.00 to $368.00.

5/6/2022 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $290.00.

5/6/2022 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $243.00 to $293.00.

5/6/2022 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $262.00 to $279.00.

5/4/2022 – Albemarle was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

4/5/2022 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $163.00 to $198.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $251.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.58, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $157.82 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 61.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,431,000 after buying an additional 18,102 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 1,102.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 63,093 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 374,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,622,000 after purchasing an additional 18,952 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after purchasing an additional 20,584 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

