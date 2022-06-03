Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Augmedix (AUGX)

Augmedix (OTCMKTS: AUGX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/31/2022 – Augmedix was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

5/30/2022 – Augmedix was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

5/24/2022 – Augmedix was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

5/23/2022 – Augmedix was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

5/12/2022 – Augmedix was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

5/11/2022 – Augmedix was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

5/3/2022 – Augmedix was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

4/27/2022 – Augmedix was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

4/21/2022 – Augmedix was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

4/14/2022 – Augmedix was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

4/5/2022 – Augmedix was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Augmedix stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,594. Augmedix, Inc. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $6.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $74.82 million and a PE ratio of -3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Get Augmedix Inc alerts:

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 251.74% and a negative net margin of 77.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Augmedix, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUGX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Augmedix in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Augmedix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Augmedix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.