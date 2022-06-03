Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for UiPath (PATH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for UiPath (NASDAQ: PATH):

6/2/2022 – UiPath had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $35.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – UiPath had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $21.00.

6/2/2022 – UiPath had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $55.00 to $45.00.

6/2/2022 – UiPath had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $28.00 to $23.00.

6/2/2022 – UiPath had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $57.50 to $45.00.

6/1/2022 – UiPath was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “UiPath Inc. offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining Robotic Process Automation solution for digital business operations. UiPath Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

5/31/2022 – UiPath had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $27.00.

5/27/2022 – UiPath had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $43.00 to $27.00.

5/20/2022 – UiPath had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $25.00.

5/18/2022 – UiPath had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $30.00.

4/25/2022 – UiPath had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $34.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – UiPath was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “UiPath Inc. offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining Robotic Process Automation solution for digital business operations. UiPath Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,803,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,682,845. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.86. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $79.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 0.33.

Get UiPath Inc alerts:

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $245.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 31.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in UiPath by 24.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 33,600,948 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $725,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698,008 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in UiPath by 175.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after buying an additional 5,270,194 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in UiPath by 27.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,026,818 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $457,123,000 after buying an additional 4,513,440 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in UiPath by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,615,356 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $759,750,000 after buying an additional 3,500,987 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the first quarter valued at about $64,462,000. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.