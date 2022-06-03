Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Allego (ALLG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Allego (NYSE: ALLG):
5/17/2022 – Allego was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 5/13/2022 – Allego was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.
- 4/11/2022 – Allego is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Allego stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.49. 1,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,901. Allego has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.90.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLG. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Allego during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allego during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Allego during the first quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, ECP ControlCo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allego during the first quarter worth about $15,120,000. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.
