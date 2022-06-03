Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Allego (ALLG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Allego (NYSE: ALLG):

6/3/2022 – Allego was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Allego Holding B.V. provides pan-European electric vehicle charging network. It delivers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses and trucks, for consumers, businesses and cities. Allego Holding B.V., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. III, is based in NEW YORK. “

5/24/2022 – Allego was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Allego Holding B.V. provides pan-European electric vehicle charging network. It delivers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses and trucks, for consumers, businesses and cities. Allego Holding B.V., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. III, is based in NEW YORK. “

5/17/2022 – Allego was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Allego Holding B.V. provides pan-European electric vehicle charging network. It delivers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses and trucks, for consumers, businesses and cities. Allego Holding B.V., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. III, is based in NEW YORK. “

5/13/2022 – Allego was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

4/11/2022 – Allego is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Allego stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.49. 1,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,901. Allego has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLG. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Allego during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allego during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Allego during the first quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, ECP ControlCo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allego during the first quarter worth about $15,120,000. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

