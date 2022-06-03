Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE: LB) in the last few weeks:

6/2/2022 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$42.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$49.00 to C$53.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$39.00 to C$43.00.

6/2/2022 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$50.00.

5/20/2022 – Laurentian Bank of Canada was given a new C$39.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Laurentian Bank of Canada is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “sell” rating and a C$39.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$41.00.

5/11/2022 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$46.00 to C$40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$46.00.

4/11/2022 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:LB opened at C$42.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$39.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.11. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$36.54 and a 1 year high of C$45.29.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.22 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$257.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$254.10 million. Research analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.1100003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

