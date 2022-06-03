Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE: LB) in the last few weeks:
- 6/2/2022 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$42.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/2/2022 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$49.00 to C$53.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 6/2/2022 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/2/2022 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/2/2022 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/2/2022 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$39.00 to C$43.00.
- 6/2/2022 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$50.00.
- 5/20/2022 – Laurentian Bank of Canada was given a new C$39.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2022 – Laurentian Bank of Canada is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “sell” rating and a C$39.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/17/2022 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$41.00.
- 5/11/2022 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$46.00 to C$40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2022 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$46.00.
- 4/11/2022 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Shares of TSE:LB opened at C$42.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$39.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.11. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$36.54 and a 1 year high of C$45.29.
Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.22 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$257.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$254.10 million. Research analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.1100003 EPS for the current fiscal year.
