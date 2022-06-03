Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lightspeed Commerce (TSE: LSPD) in the last few weeks:

5/20/2022 – Lightspeed Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Lightspeed Commerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$71.00 to C$60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Lightspeed Commerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to C$45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Lightspeed Commerce had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a C$35.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Lightspeed Commerce had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$60.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Lightspeed Commerce had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a C$60.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Lightspeed Commerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$68.00 to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2022 – Lightspeed Commerce had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Eight Capital. They now have a C$47.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Lightspeed Commerce is now covered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They set a “buy” rating and a C$50.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at C$35.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$30.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.84. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 1 year low of C$19.58 and a 1 year high of C$165.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.29.

In other Lightspeed Commerce news, Senior Officer Daniel Robert Micak sold 4,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.60, for a total transaction of C$138,853.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$189,904.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

