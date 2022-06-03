Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lightspeed Commerce (TSE: LSPD) in the last few weeks:
- 5/20/2022 – Lightspeed Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2022 – Lightspeed Commerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$71.00 to C$60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2022 – Lightspeed Commerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to C$45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2022 – Lightspeed Commerce had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a C$35.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/20/2022 – Lightspeed Commerce had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$60.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2022 – Lightspeed Commerce had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a C$60.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/13/2022 – Lightspeed Commerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$68.00 to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2022 – Lightspeed Commerce had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Eight Capital. They now have a C$47.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – Lightspeed Commerce is now covered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They set a “buy” rating and a C$50.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at C$35.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$30.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.84. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 1 year low of C$19.58 and a 1 year high of C$165.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.29.
In other Lightspeed Commerce news, Senior Officer Daniel Robert Micak sold 4,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.60, for a total transaction of C$138,853.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$189,904.
