Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)

5/29/2022 – Minerva Neurosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/28/2022 – Minerva Neurosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

5/21/2022 – Minerva Neurosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Minerva Neurosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Minerva Neurosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Minerva Neurosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Minerva Neurosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Minerva Neurosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NERV stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $3.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,087 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 19,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 43,034 shares in the last quarter. 48.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

