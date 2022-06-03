Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ: NERV):
- 5/29/2022 – Minerva Neurosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/28/2022 – Minerva Neurosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “
- 5/21/2022 – Minerva Neurosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2022 – Minerva Neurosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2022 – Minerva Neurosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2022 – Minerva Neurosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2022 – Minerva Neurosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/11/2022 – Minerva Neurosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NERV stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $3.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.15.
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
