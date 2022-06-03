Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Momentive Global (MNTV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Momentive Global (NASDAQ: MNTV) in the last few weeks:
- 6/1/2022 – Momentive Global was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Momentive Global Inc. is an agile experience management company. The company’s product portfolio includes customer experience solution, GetFeedback; its survey solutions for enterprise feedback management, SurveyMonkey; and its cutting-edge brand and market insights solutions. Momentive Global Inc., formerly known as SurveyMonkey, is based in SAN MATEO, Calif. “
- 5/31/2022 – Momentive Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Momentive Global Inc. is an agile experience management company. The company’s product portfolio includes customer experience solution, GetFeedback; its survey solutions for enterprise feedback management, SurveyMonkey; and its cutting-edge brand and market insights solutions. Momentive Global Inc., formerly known as SurveyMonkey, is based in SAN MATEO, Calif. “
- 5/21/2022 – Momentive Global was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Momentive Global Inc. is an agile experience management company. The company’s product portfolio includes customer experience solution, GetFeedback; its survey solutions for enterprise feedback management, SurveyMonkey; and its cutting-edge brand and market insights solutions. Momentive Global Inc., formerly known as SurveyMonkey, is based in SAN MATEO, Calif. “
- 5/20/2022 – Momentive Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Momentive Global Inc. is an agile experience management company. The company’s product portfolio includes customer experience solution, GetFeedback; its survey solutions for enterprise feedback management, SurveyMonkey; and its cutting-edge brand and market insights solutions. Momentive Global Inc., formerly known as SurveyMonkey, is based in SAN MATEO, Calif. “
- 5/5/2022 – Momentive Global was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.50 price target on the stock.
- 5/3/2022 – Momentive Global was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Momentive Global Inc. is an agile experience management company. The company’s product portfolio includes customer experience solution, GetFeedback; its survey solutions for enterprise feedback management, SurveyMonkey; and its cutting-edge brand and market insights solutions. Momentive Global Inc., formerly known as SurveyMonkey, is based in SAN MATEO, Calif. “
NASDAQ:MNTV traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.70. 1,270,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,555. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Momentive Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.30.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Momentive Global by 44.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the first quarter worth $82,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Momentive Global by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
