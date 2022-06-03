Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BLCM):

5/30/2022 – Bellicum Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for various forms of cancer, including both hematological and solid tumors, as well as orphan inherited blood disorders. The Company’s lead clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials. It is also developing BPX-201, a dendritic cell cancer vaccine, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

5/29/2022 – Bellicum Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Bellicum Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating.

Shares of BLCM traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. 1,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,372. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $4.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,874 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

