Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cellectis (CLLS)

Cellectis (NASDAQ: CLLS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/27/2022 – Cellectis was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/24/2022 – Cellectis had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $3.00 to $2.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/23/2022 – Cellectis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cellectis SA is a gene-editing company. The company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited engineered CAR-T cells. Cellectis SA is based in Paris, France. “

5/18/2022 – Cellectis was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/18/2022 – Cellectis was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/18/2022 – Cellectis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cellectis SA is a gene-editing company. The company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited engineered CAR-T cells. Cellectis SA is based in Paris, France. “

5/13/2022 – Cellectis had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $9.00 to $7.00.

5/11/2022 – Cellectis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cellectis SA is a gene-editing company. The company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited engineered CAR-T cells. Cellectis SA is based in Paris, France. “

5/10/2022 – Cellectis was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/6/2022 – Cellectis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cellectis SA is a gene-editing company. The company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited engineered CAR-T cells. Cellectis SA is based in Paris, France. “

4/28/2022 – Cellectis was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Cellectis stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.28. 87,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,038. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cellectis S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 312.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. Analysts predict that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 13,492 shares during the period. 40.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

